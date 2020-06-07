LIVE OAK — Westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have been closed.
The Florida Highway Patrol closed the interstate due to standing water and water flowing onto the roadway near mile marker 273 in Suwannee County.
Westbound traffic is being rerouted west on U.S. Highway 90 to Lee in Madison County. Traffic there will turn south on County Road 255 before re-entering the interstate.
Eastbound traffic will exit at CR 255 and head north to U.S. 90 and then head east to Live Oak before getting back on I-10.
FHP urges motorists to drive with due care as there may be traffic delays in the area and increased congestion.
In Live Oak, Howard Street (U.S. 90) is closed in downtown from the intersection at Ohio Avenue (U.S. 129) to Houston Ave. Also closed is Ohio Ave. from Duval St. to Westmoreland St.
Due to high water, traffic has been slowed on U.S. 90 east at Railroad Ave., U.S. 90 west at the Farmer's Cooperative, U.S. 90 west at Scriven Ave., Duval St. at Mussey Ave., Madison St. at 5th St. and Walker Ave. south of the roundabout.
Suwannee County Fire Rescue has also reported that 144th Street is closed between 165th Road and County Road 349 in western Suwannee County due to a sink hole in the road.
