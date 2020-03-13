LIVE OAK — Two things are guaranteed for Saturday’s fourth annual Hometown Heroes Take The Field Against Domestic Violence softball game: there will be fun and Vivid Visions will be the real winner.
The annual fundraiser for Vivid Visions, Suwannee County’s certified domestic violence shelter, pits players from Suwannee County Fire Rescue against a team from Live Oak Fire Department. After supplying players for the LOFD team in years past, the Live Oak Police Department will be fielding a team with hopes of attracting a fourth team to provide a tournament format for a full day of fun that begins at 9 a.m. There is a $1 entry fee.
“Instead of just a one-game type thing, try to turn it into a full-day event where people can come out and have fun watching us make fools of ourselves playing ball,” said Eddie Hand, Suwannee County fire chief and public safety director.
Added Vivid Visions Executive Director Kathy White: “The guys really enjoy it, I know. We’re trying to get more participation from the community, trying to have more children’s activities and stuff for the kids to do.”
Among those other activities will be the Paw Patrol as well as Scott Carroll Entertainment providing a variety of activities for children, including a kids bubble party.
Rice perlo dinners will be served for $6 per plate, which includes a side, bread and dessert.
A 50/50 cash raffle will also be held.
But the star attraction — other than maybe Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol — will be the game. It is something both SCFR and LOFD look forward to.
“We enjoy it,” said Brandon Williams, a lieutenant with LOFD. “It’s not about win or lose, it’s about getting out there and we have a good time and we get to hang out with some people that we don’t usually get to.
“We enjoy it. We can cut up and have a good time.”
Suwannee Fire Rescue has a good time also. As well as a competitive time.
“But we do get pretty serious,” Hand admitted. “We are the defending champions for four years straight.”
So is Vivid Visions, which is benefited by the event.
And honestly, so is LOFD.
It’s a game in which everyone wins.
“This softball game was just something we came up with to build camaraderie between the departments as well as try and raise money for Vivid Visions, which they do so much for domestic violence in the community,” Hand said.
That bond between departments that has come from the game is something Williams won’t forget.
“It’s brought these two fire departments closer together,” he said. “We appreciate them for doing that. That means more to me than anything, but us being able to help really any of these small entities, that’s big to us.
“We try to be as involved with the community as we can. We can’t be there for everybody but we try.”
And that effort is what hits home to White and her team at Vivid Visions.
“That is so very important to us,” she said of the Hometown Heroes’ eagerness to help out. “It just means so much. We do work with them every day in some way or another trying to help victims of domestic violence. They really go above and beyond to work with us and help us put this on.
“I’m very, very thankful. We all are.”
