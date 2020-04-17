MAYO — Chuck Hewett, a life-long Lafayette County resident, has announced his intent to run for a second term as the county’s tax collector in the upcoming election.
Hewett, a 1986 Lafayette High graduate, has life-long familial ties to Lafayette County and takes pride in being able to serve the citizens of his home community as tax collector.
Hewett has a Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Management that he earned from Florida State University. Facing opposition, Hewett hopes that the Lafayette County residents will re-elect him for a second term in the upcoming election.
“During my first term, I have worked to improve technology, efficiency, accessibility, and added new services,” he said. “I have made great strides in these areas and hope to continue to build on the foundations of these accomplishments. I will continue to pursue new services to benefit our community.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Lafayette County as your Tax Collector. I desire the opportunity to continue to SERVE you.”
