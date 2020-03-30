LIVE OAK — The health and well-being of consumer-members and employees is Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative’s primary concern. As a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the SVEC Board of Trustees has announced changes to the way in which the April 25 annual meeting will be conducted.
Beginning at 11 a.m., SVEC will hold a virtual business meeting that will be livestreamed on the cooperative’s Facebook page: facebook.com/sveccoop.
Members can register for the meeting without leaving their vehicles between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Drive-thru registration lanes will be set up at SVEC’s oﬀice, located at 11340 100th Street, Live Oak.
In order to register, members must bring a copy of the Oﬀicial Meeting Notice that they will soon receive in the mail. A member cannot register for another person.
Each member who registers will receive a $10 credit toward their electric bill and a $25 Visa gift card.
“The recent Coronavirus outbreak has impacted all our lives,” said Tyler Putnal, president of SVEC’s board of trustees. “We made the decision to change how our annual meeting will be conducted out of concern for the health of our community and to comply with the CDC’s recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.