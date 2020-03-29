JASPER — School may have been out last week, but the Hamilton County School District’s Food Services was still hard at work.
The school district’s food services department served breakfast and lunch to students in the county from March 17 through Friday at locations through the county. The program will continue Monday after a break this week for spring break. Food will be served from 10 a.m. to noon daily at the Old Central Hamilton Elementary, the White Springs Public Library (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), the Jasper Public Library, Buddy Parker Park, Bellville Volunteer Fire Station and Achiever’s Christian Academy.
“Hamilton will continue to help serve the students within the county during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that no student goes without being able to receive a meal while schools are out,” said Ida Daniels, director of food services.
The program has been popular as well.
The Jennings Library location served 140 students March 17 and another 173 on March 18. That day’s lunch included hot dogs, oranges and cucumbers with milk. The breakfast handed out that day was a cinnamon roll, apple and juice.
While the locations were chosen in order to best serve the community, Daniels said the district is committed to making sure all students are taken care of. So, if students had no transportation to reach those locations, meals would also be delivered.
Care packages were also being delivered via the Hamilton County Schools’ buses throughout the county. Four buses were dispatched with teams to deliver care packages throughout the community for families of students.
“It’s wonderful what they’re doing for these kids during this time, I’m glad to help make sure these kids get the meals that don’t have a way to get here to get it,” said Jennings citizen and former teacher Brenda Carter, who was helping to transport students to the Jennings Library to receive meals.
