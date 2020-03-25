JASPER — The Hamilton County School District will be closing its offices to the public, beginning Monday.
In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Rex Mitchell said the district is making the adjustment to its normal business operations to "protect the health of staff and students" during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The decision to close the district office as well as the campuses of Hamilton County High School and Hamilton County Elementary School is due to the escalating numbers of positive cases in the state, including three confirmed cases in the past few days in Columbia County.
"The district must take additional precautions to meet the challenges of these difficult times," the district said in the release. "As a result of a review of the most recent information, the school district will begin full virtual operations on Monday, March 30th."
While the offices and facilities will be closed, parents and students will be able to access services — including homework packets — online.
The closure will be until at least April 14, the district announced, or until the state issues an order that allows students to return to campus.
During the closure, the district said personnel will still be accessible by phone during the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. business hours that the district is using during the pandemic. To reach a particular department in the district, parents or students may call 386-792-7800 and pick the option that corresponds to their choice. Emails may also be sent to sherry.bush@hamiltonfl.com for assistance.
