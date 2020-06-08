JASPER — With the state moving into Phase 2 of its re-opening, the Hamilton County School District has set its graduation date.
Superintendent Rex Mitchell announced Monday morning that the Class of 2020 will graduate June 26 at 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium. In the case of inclement weather, the commencement ceremony will be rescheduled for 10 a.m. June 27 at the football stadium. A last resort in the case of further weather issues that morning would be to move the ceremony into the HCHS gymnasium with limited tickets available for family and guests of the graduates.
“Every effort will be made to have the ceremony on the football field to allow for as many guests as possible to attend,” Mitchell said in a release. “If a slight delay is needed to allow for a rain shower to move past or if umbrellas are needed, we will observe these possibilities.”
The school district will have precautions in place to ensure the safety and welfare of all in attendance. Those include social distancing observed by the graduates on the field as well as guests in the stands. District officials are asking family groups to maintain a six-foot social distance between themselves and other family groups.
“Masks will be optional and available for those requesting one upon entry to the stadium,” Mitchell added. “Also, at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, guests will not be allowed on the field but will meet their graduates in the parking lot as they leave the field.”
In addition to the graduation ceremony, the district announced Monday that senior honors night will be held June 22 at 6 p.m. in the HCHS auditorium. Those seniors being recognized will receive an invitation to the event.
The baccalaureate service will be held June 25 at 7 p.m. in the HCHS gym.
“This service is being moved to the gymnasium to allow for more space to ensure social distancing by attendees,” Mitchell said.
District and school offices will also re-open to the public June 29 with summer hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through late July.
In-person school board meetings will resume July 14 at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room.
