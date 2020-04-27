TALLAHASSEE — HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Hospitals from the panhandle to Central Florida are participating in a national study to determine if plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus, it was announced Monday.
People who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can help by donating plasma through the American Red Cross or another local donation center. As part of the effort,
HCA Healthcare hospitals, including Lake City Medical Center, are participating in the study and promoting the need for eligible volunteers to donate plasma.
To date, there is no proven therapy for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma. After someone is infected with a virus like COVID-19 and recovers, their blood contains antibodies that their immune system produced to help them fight off the virus.
By infusing this plasma into patients who are facing severe cases of COVID-19, their immune system might more effectively be able to fight the virus. Recent examples of this approach have occurred during outbreaks of coronaviruses like SARS-1, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), but additional clinical data — and more plasma donations — are needed to determine efficacy in treating COVID-19.
The success of the study hinges on the continued collection of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. To find out more about the donation process, eligibility and locations to donate, please call HCA Healthcare’s dedicated COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at 833-582-1971 or visit the website of a HCA Healthcare hospital.
HCA Healthcare North Florida Division hospitals are part of a network of 172 hospitals participating from the HCA Healthcare network. HCA Healthcare, along with its Sarah Cannon Research Institute, is leveraging its clinical research capabilities and national hospital network to quickly expand collection and testing for this study, which is being led by the Mayo Clinic and supported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is one of several research initiatives involving COVID-19 in which HCA Healthcare and Sarah Cannon are participating.
