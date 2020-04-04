MAYO — Travis Hart, Lafayette County’s Supervisor of Elections, has announced his intent to run for re-election in the 2020 election.
Hart, a 36-year-old Lafayette County native, has served as the county’s supervisor since 2013 and is currently running unopposed.
Hart said he looks forward to the future and serving the constituents of Lafayette County.
“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Lafayette County as their Supervisor of Elections,” Hart said. “We have accomplished a lot in the office since I was first elected and I look forward to continuing to make improvements and meeting the challenges of an ever-changing election landscape. Making sure elections are fair, honest, and secure with the greatest care for our constituents is, and will always be my priority.”
