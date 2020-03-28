JASPER — Schools across the State of Florida will continue to be closed until the middle of April.
However, students will resume learning this next week.
After originally closing all the schools through Friday, the Department of Education announced last week that the closure will be extended through, at least, April 15. But instruction must resume during this extended break.
Superintendent Rex Mitchell said district staff worked throughout last week to finalize plans for distance learning and those plans will be implemented, beginning Monday.
Hamilton County Elementary is open this week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for parents and students to pick up homework packets to be utilized during this period.
Those packets are also available for download online at http://hamiltonfl.com/remote.
Hamilton County High School, meanwhile, plans to use the APEX online learning system for students to complete their core courses. For students that may not have internet access, homework packets will be available for students to complete and will be available for pickup beginning Monday.
Teachers will also reach out to students throughout the distance learning period to check on them and their progress as well as provide any help with the courses as is needed.
