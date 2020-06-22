JASPER — Thirteen new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Monday for Hamilton County, surpassing 300 total cases in the county overall.
Suwannee County had an additional 11 cases announced Monday, raising its total to 290 known cases.
The newest cases in Suwannee County involve a 16-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 25-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, a 20-year-old female, a 34-year-old male, a 56-year-old male, a 41-year-old female, a 58-year-old male and a 25-year-old female. Four of the cases are connected to an existing case.
It’s also part of a recent spike that has meant 91 new cases in the county in the past week, which coincides in part with the return of test results from mass testing at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Live Oak.
In the past week, the county has had a 16.9% positive test rate whereas the overall positive rate for the county is 8.9% out of 3,259 total tests conducted.
Health department data shows that there have been 45 hospitalizations and 18 deaths in positive patients in Suwannee County. The county has had 122 positive residents or staff members at long-term care facilities and two positive cases in staff or inmates at a correctional facility.
As of Sunday afternoon, data from the health department shows positive cases at the Good Samaritan Center at the Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park as well as at Surrey Place Care Center and Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Live Oak. Suwannee Health had six positive residents and 34 positive residents transferred out of the facility, according to the data, while Surrey Place had a positive staff member, two positive residents and two positive residents transferred out of the facility. There was one positive staff member at the Good Samaritan Center.
Hamilton’s new cases involve a 35-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 54-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 17-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 3-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, a 28-year-old female and a 52-year-old female.
The county has had 2,517 people tested total with a 12% positive test rate. Out of the county’s 302 cases, 217 are inmates or staff of a correctional facility, according to health department data. There have been eight hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients.
Lafayette County also had a new case announced Monday, a 25-year-old male that is connected to an existing case. Lafayette now has 20 cases out of 456 people tested, a 4.4% positive test rate.
As of Monday morning, the state of Florida had topped 100,000 known cases with 100,217, an increase of 2,926 cases from Sunday. Those cases include 13,119 hospitalizations and 3,173 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.