JASPER — The Florida Department of Health confirmed a dozen new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hamilton County on Monday.
The new cases, nine of which are linked to Hamilton Correctional Institution, raises the county’s total to 206 known cases. Of those, 167 are inmates at Hamilton CI, according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections.
However, the DOC data Sunday showed the same number of cases, which was an increase of 17 from Saturday’s total of positive HCI inmates. The health department said all 33 new cases in the county Sunday were also linked to Hamilton CI.
DOC data shows five positive staff members at the prison as well as 134 tests still pending with 960 negative results in tested inmates.
The other three new cases involve females, ages 31, 31 and 57.
According to the health department, there have now been 1,981 people tested from Hamilton County, which has a 10.4% positive test rate.
Suwannee County had one new case confirmed Monday involving an 88-year-old female that is currently hospitalized. There have now been 39 hospitalizations in COVID-19 patients in Suwannee County and 18 deaths.
The case is the 166th confirmed case in the county, which has had 2,213 tests conducted, a 7.5% positive test rate.
Lafayette County has had eight known cases and has had 358 tests conducted.
Statewide, there have been 909,928 people tested with 51,746 positive results, 5.7%. Those positives have included 9,424 hospitalizations and 2,237 deaths.
