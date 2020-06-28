JASPER — An Independence Day fireworks display is on for Hamilton County.
The Hamilton County Recreation Department won’t be hosting its normal July 4 festivities due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but the fireworks display is still scheduled.
Unlike in years past, there will not be live music or vendors prior to the fireworks.
Instead, the Rec Department is encouraging people to arrive at the recreation department fields between 8:45-9 p.m. July 4 for the fireworks, which will be shot off at approximately 9:20 p.m. Those attending should remain in or at their vehicle for the duration of “the best small town firework show around.”
There will no public restrooms available for the drive-up fireworks show.
The county’s fireworks will be the lone Independence Day celebration in the county. The Town of Jennings will not be hosting its annual event due to recent changes and reductions in town staff.
“We will be better prepared in the future, we just don’t have the resources we need to have them this year,” Jennings Mayor Samanta Prueter said. “We wanted to have fireworks this year, but we just couldn’t, we don’t even have a fully staffed fire department.
“We will have next year’s fireworks planned.”
