JASPER — The Hamilton County School District continues to feed the students following spring break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 30, Hamilton County School staff helped prepare, package and load several bus loads full of meals to deliver throughout Hamilton County. The program will continue as long as school campuses are closed due to COVID-19.
Prior to spring break, district employees prepared and packaged meals that were available for pickup at several locations throughout Hamilton County. Hundreds of meals were served per day to students through the pickup location method.
However, the district is able to prepare and package more than 500 meals to deliver throughout Hamilton County to students through bus delivery.
In addition to the bus delivery method, the district has continued to provide food at the pickup locations — the old Central Hamilton Elementary, the White Springs Public Library, the Jasper Public Library, Buddy Parker Park, the Belleville Volunteer Fire Station and Achiever’s Christian Academy — which produced roughly 1,800 meals available for students from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday.
Food Services Coordinator Ida Daniels said there were numerous times where the pickup locations ran out of packaged meals and had to travel back to the schools to pick up more meals to deliver back to the pickup locations to continue serving.
“As we all adapt to the changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic it is vital we help those in need,” Daniels said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a free breakfast and lunch weekdays at seven sites and two bus routes as well as weekend meals to children 18 and under. We will serve for as long as it takes to help relieve some of the stress on our families.”
On Thursday, Superintendent Rex Mitchell and School Board member Saul Speights joined in to help prepare meals for the students in Hamilton County that would be loaded on the buses on Friday.
“First off, I want to say what a tremendous job that Ida Daniels and her staff has done in planning and executing the meals for students, as we are up to serving meals seven days a week, with Fridays being a day that we prepare enough meals to last through the weekend,” Mitchell said. “It is a necessity for the education, safety, welfare and the feeding of our students. I want to extend my gratitude and tremendous thanks to staff including bus drivers, teachers and staff volunteers in helping to be able to accomplish this feat. It shows what a great team effort we have in Hamilton County, and it says a lot about our staff about how much we truly care about the students in our county.
“We look forward to having our students back, however it needs to be a time when it is safe to do so. We are doing the best to our capabilities to keep the students busy, with schoolwork and virtual interactions. Our administrators are doing an amazing job keeping the students focused although it isn’t the most ideal situation, we appreciate all they are doing for our students and we look forward to the day when things can return to normal for our staff and students.”
