JASPER — Hamilton County received a helping hand in the push for a new emergency operations center.
Henry Land, Hamilton County’s emergency management director, told the Board of County Commissioners at its March 3 meeting, that the county was awarded a $200,000 grant for the design of a new emergency operations center due to the current EOC not meeting current specifications.
The EOC could possibly house the health department as well as Hamilton County EMS and dispatch in addition to serving as the EOC. The cost of construction could run close to $2-3 million.
The grant requires construction plans to be submitted by June 2021 and the sheriff’s office, emergency management, health department and the BOCC will all host workshops to discuss plans for the design prior to submittal.
Louie Goodin, county coordinator, told the board that appropriations requests could help offset the cost of construction.
Chad Mathis, the newly hired Hamilton County Development Authority director, addressed the board about the HCDA’s current plans, which include industry, target marketing, advertising and marketing, business startup guide for Hamilton County, website and retail strategies.
Mathis said he focuses on the “Four F’s” in targeted marketing; fuel, food, fiber and firearms. Among the marketing and advertising strategies, Mathis and the HCDA plan to utilize are an Interstate 75 interstate billboard as well as a new tagline to attract visitors to Hamilton County.
Mathis said he also would like to rebuild a sign at the Hamilton County Industrial Park off County Road 137 to commemorate the contributions by the Camp Family of Hamilton County for the ability to have the industrial park there.
The board also heard from Suwannee County Clerk of Court Barry Baker about the process, benefits and drawbacks of having an in-house IT Department.
Baker told the board that Suwannee County’s IT Department services the Board of County Commissioners and the county departments as well as all the constitutional officers’ offices.
In response to the reoccurring issue of sewage spills from Georgia, the board unanimously approved spending $5,000 for continual well water testing as well as river water testing in Hamilton County. Several wells located within the 5 mile radius of the Withlacoochee River have tested positive for Ecoli in the latest well water testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.