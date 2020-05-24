JASPER — More than 30 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Sunday for Hamilton County, bringing the county’s total to 194 known cases.
The 33 new cases announced included 17 in inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution, which now has 167 positive cases in inmates and five staff members.
The new cases are all males, ages 52, 49, 32, 53, 47, 26, 48, 39, 38, 31, 43, 38, 61, 53, 55, 51, 43, 30, 45, 28, 34, 41, 27, 29, 59, 56, 31, 25, 43, 32, 31, 52 and 23 years old.
There have been 1,877 people tested in Hamilton County, which has a 10.3% positive test rate, above the state’s target range.
There has been one hospitalization involving a positive case from the county.
Data from the Florida Department of Corrections indicates that 134 tests of inmates are still pending while 960 tests have returned negative.
Suwannee County had one new case confirmed Sunday, a 47-year-old female who is currently hospitalized. Out of the county’s 165 known cases, 38 people have been hospitalized and there have been 18 deaths.
Health department data shows 2,151 people tested from Suwannee County with 1,979 negative results, a 7.7% positive test rate.
Lafayette County has eight known cases out of 352 people tested.
In the state, there have been 872,916 people tested with 50,867 known cases, a 5.8% positive rest rate. There have been 9,381 hospitalizations and 2,237 deaths in positive patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.