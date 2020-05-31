JASPER — Three additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Sunday in Hamilton County by the Florida Department of Health.
There are now 233 known cases of the virus in Hamilton County.
The majority of the county’s cases stem from Hamilton Correctional Institution, which has had 201 cases in inmates and six positive tests from staff members, according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections.
There have been four hospitalizations in positive patients in Hamilton County, which has had 2,037 people tested in all.
There were no new cases announced Sunday for either Suwannee nor Lafayette counties. Suwannee has 167 known cases with eight in Lafayette County.
There have been 2,392 people tested in Suwannee County where there have been 39 hospitalizations and 18 deaths in COVID-19 cases. The county had had 119 cases involving residents and staff of long-term care facilities as well as one positive staff member at Suwannee Correctional Institution.
Of Lafayette County’s cases, seven were staff or residents of long-term care facilities and there has been one hospitalization.
Statewide, there have been 10,190 hospitalizations and 2,451 deaths out of the 56,163 known cases as of Sunday morning. The state has also now tested more than 1 million people with 1,022,265 tests conducted at a 5.5% positive rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.