JASPER — Nearly 50 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Thursday in Hamilton County, 46 linked to the Hamilton Correctional Institution.
There were also cases involving a 75-year-old female and an 84-year-old female, the Florida Department of Health said. There are now 134 cases in Hamilton County, 133 involving Florida residents, according to health department data.
Of those, 125 are inmates at HCI, according to the health department. The Florida Department of Corrections shows 112 positive cases in inmates at Hamilton CI along with three staff members. FDC records show 483 results in inmates at HCI are still pending.
According to the FDC data, 943 inmates in the state have tested positive. There are five prisons with more than 100 cases, including Hamilton which is responsible for 11.87% of the positive inmates in the state. The other facilities that have at least 100 positive cases are Liberty CI (191), Homestead CI (166), Tomoka CI (132) and Sumter CI (102).
There have been 870 tests conducted from Hamilton County with 736 results returned negative. The county has a 15.4% positive test rate.
Suwannee County had two new cases confirmed Thursday, involving a 52-year-old female and a 19-year-old female. Neither case is connected to an existing case.
There are now 151 known cases in Suwannee County, including 18 deaths and 35 hospitalizations of positive patients. Total, there have been 1,451 tests conducted from Suwannee County with 1,300 negative results.
Lafayette County has had five known cases out of 112 tests.
As of Thursday morning, there were 43,210 total cases in the state with 7,749 hospitalizations and 1,875 deaths in positive patients. A total of 609,574 people have been tested in the state with 7.1% testing positive.
