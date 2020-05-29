JASPER — The Florida Department of Health announced 12 additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hamilton County on Friday, including 10 more positive inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution.
Hamilton CI now has 201 positive inmates along with six staff members, according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections.
There are 221 cases in Hamilton County total, including new cases involving a 46-year-old female and a 72-year-old female. Three of the county’s cases stem from long-term care facilities, according to the health department, and there have been four hospitalizations involving COVID-19 patients.
Lafayette County still has eight known cases. Seven of those eight were staff or residents of long-term care facilities and there has been one hospitalization in a Lafayette County case.
In Suwannee County, there are 166 confirmed cases, 161 in Florida residents. Of those cases, 38 people were hospitalized and 18 died. Long-term care facilities account for 119 of the county’s cases along with one staff member at Suwannee Correctional Institution.
