JASPER — The Florida Department of Health announced new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday in all three area counties.
With the new cases announced Thursday, Hamilton County now has 255 known cases, while Suwannee County has 172 confirmed cases with Lafayette County up to nine cases.
In Hamilton, the new cases from the past two days involve a 14-year-old female, a 55-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 57-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, a 43-year-old male, a 6o-year-old male, two 27-year-old males that are not Florida residents, a 17-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and a 19-year-old male.
According to health department data, 212 of the county’s cases are staff or inmates at a correctional facility. The Florida Department of Corrections data shows 203 cases in inmates at Hamilton CI with six staff members at the prison that have tested positive. There have been 1,085 negative test results in Hamilton CI inmates.
Total, there have been 2,236 people tested from Hamilton County.
The two newest cases in Suwannee County that were announced Thursday are a 41-year-old female that is connected to an existing case and is travel related and a 27-year-old male that is not connected to an existing case. That follows the announcement Wednesday of cases involving a 48-year-old female that is travel related as well as a 49-year-old male that is not connected to an existing case.
In all, there have been 2,487 people tested from Suwannee County, where there have been 18 deaths and 39 hospitalizations. Of the county’s cases, 119 were staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
Lafayette County’s ninth case is a 34-year-old male and the case is travel related. There have been 389 tests total conducted from Lafayette County.
Statewide, there are 60,183 total cases including 10,652 hospitalizations and 2,607 deaths. There have been 1,107,952 people tested in all in the state.
