JASPER — Two additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Wednesday in Hamilton County, with one new case announced for Suwannee County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
With the new cases, Hamilton County now has 208 known cases, including 172 inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution. Five staff members at the prison are also positive for the virus.
That spike at Hamilton CI has Josh Smith, the District 2 representative on the Hamilton County Board of County Commissioner, wanting to know what is happening at the prison.
Smith demanded that the board write a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking how the outbreak is possible with the state shutdown that took place.
At the board’s May 19 meeting, Tom Moffses, the county’s administrator of health, addressed the board’s concerns regarding the rise of cases at Hamilton CI. With new cases confirmed in the past week, there are now 172 positive inmates at Hamilton CI, as of Tuesday afternoon according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections. The county has 206 confirmed cases as a whole.
Randy Ogburn, the District 4 commissioner, asked if the Florida Department of Health was conducting testing at the prison, where 1,090 inmates have tested negative.
Moffses told the board that DOC has its own procedure for testing and the personnel that conduct the testing.
Ogburn expressed his concerns for county residents and their ability to be tested for the virus.
Moffses assured the board that any resident may be tested today at a drive-through testing site at the health department, 209 SE Central Avenue in Jasper, from 9-11 a.m. Last week, 87 residents were tested at the drive-through site.
“We have had a very large turnout each time for the unrestricted testing for COVID-19,” Moffses said about the community-wide testing efforts. “I am pleased to see Hamilton and Columbia counties taking this matter as seriously as they have, and taking the initiative to help prevent the spread of this virus by getting tested.
“This testing continues to give us the data and knowledge to be able to track the spread of the virus, as well as to help keep everyone informed for their own health. We will continue to test for as long as we are able to do so throughout this time. I want to thank everyone for their efforts, both residents and my staff, we have worked hard to be able to serve the community so that we can help keep our communities safe from increasing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Despite those efforts, Smith said he still was holding DeSantis and other state officials responsible for the large spike in cases at Hamilton CI.
“We need to demand answers for this,” he said.
According to health department data Wednesday, 1,994 people have been tested total in Hamilton County, which has a 10.4% positive test rate. Hamilton CI has had 1,096 negative test results in inmates and there are four tests pending, according to data from the Florida Department of Corrections.
The health department data shows that of the county's total 208 cases, 90% or 187 are cases at a correctional institution with three coming from long-term care facilities.
The newest case in Suwannee County is a 20-year-old female that is connected to a long-term care facility in a neighboring county, the health department said. She is the 166th known case in Suwannee County, which has had 18 deaths and 38 hospitalizations.
From health department data, Kerry Waldron — the county’s administrator of health — told the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday that there are only 47 cases in the county that are not connected to a long-term care facility or a correctional facility.
He also said using a 14-day quarantine period guideline, 126 of the county’s cases should be recovered.
Lafayette County has eight known cases out of 363 tests conducted.
Statewide, there were 52,634 known cases as of Wednesday morning, including 9,639 hospitalizations in positive patients and 2,319 deaths. There have been 935,271 people tested across the state.
