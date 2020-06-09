LIVE OAK — Giving back to the community also meant giving away.
The Gary Edwards Foundation led a community drive-through food distribution Thursday as its eighth annual Gary Edwards Leadership Day event.
Partnering with the Florida Gateway Food Bank, the foundation provided 1,200 boxes of fruits, vegetables and household food items for residents of Suwannee County through the event held at the Suwannee County Coliseum Exhibition Hall No. 1.
Through the distribution, more than 28,000 pounds of food was provided and distributed to the community.
In addition to the food giveaway, the event also featured COVID-19 coronavirus testing provided by the Florida Department of Health - Suwannee County. Suwannee County’s Complete Count Committee and Economic Development office also teamed with volunteers from Friendship Baptist Church to help those attending the distribution fell out the U.S. Census.
In addition to annual events that meet the foundation’s mission of supporting the needs of students and families in the areas of health and wellness, education and personal development, the Gary Edwards Foundation also selects a leader in the community every year who embodies Gary’s characteristics of faith, community and family.
This year’s Gary Edwards Foundation Leadership Award was presented to Angela Hester. Hester has been a faithful school educator for more than 30 years and has gracefully poured her heart into the community of Suwannee County.
The Gary Edwards Foundation would like to thank all volunteers and agencies that contributed to this year’s event: Florida Gateway Food Bank, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, Suwannee Parks and Rec, Suwannee CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), Do Good Media, Florida Department of Health - Suwannee County, Suwannee Economic Development and anonymous donors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.