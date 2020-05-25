LIVE OAK — Growing up, Ricky Gamble tried to emulate his grandfather.
A paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, Billy F. Gamble jumped at D-Day during World War II. He later fought in the Korean War as well.
Although he didn’t know much about his grandfather, Gamble was proud of his service, and tried to re-enact what he had heard from his father as best he could while playing. Whether that included jumping off a slide with an umbrella serving the role of parachute. Or hiding with his BB gun like he was hunting the enemy.
“Crashing into the ground and not quite understanding why it didn’t work,” Gamble said, adding his grandfather didn’t really discuss his military service.
“You don’t have to know someone to love them and I knew him briefly in my life. But I thought a lot of him from the stories that my daddy would tell me.”
Gamble, the guest speaker at Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in the Veterans section of the Live Oak Cemetery, said it wasn’t until he was grown that he fully understood all the battle scars that his grandfather had, especially those beyond the physical scars that earned him a Purple Heart.
Gamble said those mental scars took a toll on his grandfather’s life and his relationship with family and friends, just like it continues to take a toll on veterans across the country. Those scars are something veterans carry with them for the rest of their lives, Gamble added.
So Gamble urged those in attendance Monday to make Memorial Day more than a once a year occurrence. Rather, he said every day should be treated as such.
“When I think about what he and others went through and the sacrifices they made,” he said. “We need to let every day that we live in freedom be a living Memorial Day for those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
Instead, Gamble said he knows many Americans think of the Memorial Day holiday as a three-day weekend and a time for fun. He said it is rare for people to actually take a minute to consider what the day truly means.
“I believe it is up to each one of us to teach our kids, our grandkids, our nieces, our nephews and anyone else that we can, how fragile freedom is and the cost our American armed forces’ heroes have paid to maintain it,” Gamble said.
That cost, though, shouldn’t be all sad and somber. Quoting Gen. George Patton, Gamble said those heroes from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces should be celebrated.
“It is foolish to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived,” Gamble said, quoting Patton, before taking his advice with prayer of thanksgiving for those who have died protecting America’s freedom.
