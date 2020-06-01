LIVE OAK, Fla. — The offers have been piling up for Suwannee High football standout Jaquez Moore.
The rising senior has attracted plenty of attention from Division 1 schools. Moore said he has been offered by 13 schools.
He recently committed to play for Georgia Southern University.
“My mom and I sat down to analyze all the offers and I wanted to make a decision in case the Coronavirus lasts longer,” Moore said. “Talking to the coaching staff at Georgia Southern has been great because they treat me like I’m more than just a football player. We’ve built a relationship and it’s like I’m talking to a friend or family member.”
Moore has excelled on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs the past three seasons. At safety, he has recorded 53 total tackles and four interceptions. Suwannee has used him at running back, quarterback and receiver. Moore has tallied 1,140 yards rushing with 24 touchdowns and 565 yards receiving with five touchdowns.
His versatility has come in handy for the Bulldogs. Putting the ball in Moore’s hands has caused problems for opposing defenses as he has averaged 7.5 yards per carry and 17.1 yards per reception.
GSU has recruited him at running back.
The recruiting process has been a little different for Moore. With the current situation, Moore has been unable to visit campuses. But he has received some advice from Suwannee High football coach Kyler Hall.
“Coach Hall has given me some good advice,” Moore said. “He told me to enjoy this process because there’s only one time.”
