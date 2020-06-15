JASPER, Fla. — It didn’t take Kirkland Mitchell long to start taking advantage of a new Florida High School Activities Association rule change.
After the FHSAA Board of Directors voted to allow football players to play six quarters in a week on June 9, Mitchell was already on the phone the following day in an attempt to get junior varsity games scheduled.
“I’m trying to get a JV schedule now. I’m calling coaches now, now that I can have a JV program,” Mitchell said.
The change would have come in handy for the Trojans a year ago when Hamilton County began the season with fewer than 20 players on its varsity roster and had to forfeit one game due to injuries and a shortage of players.
The ability to have younger players available on a Friday night after already playing in a sub-varsity game that week would have meant necessary depth would have been available.
In addition to that depth increase, Mitchell said the rule change will be a great asset as he attempts to rebuild the HCHS program.
“Man, it’s awesome,” he said of the rule change. “You’ve got the little tweeners that aren’t ready for varsity. You’ve got these ninth and 10th graders that aren’t ready for varsity and they’re stuck on varsity. They’re not getting better because they’re not playing.
“Now, you move those guys down and let those guys get reps and then they can dress out on varsity…You’ve got to have that feeder system.”
He is not alone in enjoying the new rule. Local football coaches unanimously supported the move by the FHSAA, which board member Bobby Johns, the head coach at Wewahitchka and a Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Famer, has long tried to get the association to adopt.
Suwannee coach Kyler Hall said even though the Bulldogs are a Class 5A program, they usually could benefit from the rule change as well with some players that could help out on Friday nights while also developing in junior varsity games.
“I think if you do it correctly and have a plan with it, I think it could benefit anybody,” Hall said. “Take the sophomore class. That’s still a developmental year for a lot of kids, so they may not be ready to fully go up to varsity. You can still get them reps down on JV, instead of just sitting on the sideline on Friday nights.
“And then you still have that option to bring them up and if you can get them some reps on Friday night, then great. But at least they’re still playing and you get to see them develop.”
Branford coach Tim Clark and Lafayette coach Mark Beach echoed those thoughts. Beach added the Hornets would have benefitted greatly from the rule last fall, as well, as injuries were rampant for LHS.
“Last year it would have been huge for us,” he said. “It would have been the perfect opportunity for us to get better.
“They understand the expectation and sometimes I think they’re hesitant to jump. So that’s an opportunity to create baby steps for them, to get them up in your program at a higher level.”
The change will also reduce the glare of the Friday night lights for those younger players once they are expected to shine beneath them, Clark said.
“I’m really looking forward to the experience aspect of it,” he added. “We can take kids that we’re looking to move up once their season is over, guys that can help us on varsity, we can move them up on Friday nights and with that six-quarter rule, we can try to get them in a game on a Friday night.
“Just being in that atmosphere and hearing our calls and seeing our system…I think that’s huge.
“I think it’s a positive all around.”
