MAYO, Fla. — Before the start of the basketball season, Lafayette High senior Renee Clines had a feeling it could be a special year.
She was going to be taking more shots, commanding the offense and becoming the vocal leader for the Hornets.
She lived up to the high expectations.
Clines was recently named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 23 points per game.
“I was watching TV when coach (Jimmy) Blankenship called me and told me I won. After that I just couldn’t stop smiling,” said Clines, who also recorded 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game while leading her team to a 17-10 record. “I had an idea I could do it (win Player of the Year).
“I put in a lot more work in the offseason. I was prepared for the challenge of putting more points on the board and being the team leader.”
Clines, a transfer from Columbia High who played her final two seasons at LHS, was an efficient scorer. She shot 51 percent from the field and made 76 out of 151 3-pointers. She also upped her scoring by seven points per game after averaging 16 points as a junior.
A good game early in the season gave her plenty of confidence.
It was the Hornets’ sixth game and they were hosting powerhouse Wildwood. LHS lost that game but Clines finished with 32 points and made four of seven 3-pointers.
“They came in ranked No. 1 and I had to show out,” said Clines. “Sometimes they put two people on me.”
Blankenship commended Clines for her accomplishments and what she did for LHS basketball.
“She’s done wonderful things for our program. She’s a great kid and adapted well to what we are doing here,” said Blankenship. “She understands basketball extremely well. I’m thrilled they recognized her and the type of player she is.”
Winning the Class 1A Player of the Year will help in the recruiting process for Clines, who said she definitely wants to play college basketball.
Blankenship sees a bright future ahead.
“Her future is looking good and a lot of people are paying attention,” said Blankenship. I remember a game early in the season where she scored 33 points and I didn’t even realize it until I looked at the stat sheet. She has the ability to score at ease. I’m extremely proud and really happy for her.”
