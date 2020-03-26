LIVE OAK — Athletic guards and big-time scorers highlight this year’s All-Suwannee Valley boys basketball team.
It’s a veteran squad as three of the five players on the first team are seniors.
The Suwannee Bulldogs, the only area team to finish with a winning record (16-11), earned two selections with guards Nick McClain and Tyrece Freeman.
McClain, in his first year at SHS after transferring from Hamilton County, had an excellent all-around season. He averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. He made 36 3-pointers, shooting 29 percent from beyond the arc.
Freeman, a four-year varsity player for the Bulldogs, averaged 11 points and two steals per game. With a good jump shot and an attacking style on offense, Freeman led the Bulldogs in free throws attempted. He made 56 out of 88 shots at the line (64 percent). He also made 23 3-pointers.
Joining McClain and Freeman from Suwannee County is Branford point guard Colton Leibold. Leibold played all 24 games for the Buccaneers and averaged 15 points per contest. He scored a career-high 26 points against Trenton on Jan. 21. He shot seven free throws per game and made 93 out of 166 attempts (56 percent) from the line.
For Hamilton County, 6-foot-5 junior center Jhebari Martin led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds per game. The big man also stepped outside and showed good touch, making 27 3-pointers in 21 games played.
The other non-senior to earn first-team honors is Hamilton County guard DeNandre Johnson. The junior averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game while leading the Trojans in 3-pointers made. Johnson shot 29 percent from distance, making 43 out of 147 attempts.
A pair of Buccaneers and Bulldogs as well as one Trojan comprise the honorable mention List. For SHS, Tyree Taylor and Wesley Jones gave the Bulldogs a lift on both ends of the floor. Taylor averaged nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jones contributed six points, four rebounds and two steals.
Carlos Martinez and Evan Dowdy provided scoring options for the Buccaneers behind Leibold. Martinez scored eight points per contest and made a team-best 28 3-pointers while Dowdy notched seven points per game.
Rounding out the honorable mention list is Hamilton County’s Darius Jones, who averaged 11 points per game in 17 games played. He also averaged five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.