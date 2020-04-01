LIVE OAK, Fla. — The fourth case of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, was confirmed Wednesday in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The fourth patient is a 41-year-old female, who has had close contact with an existing confirmed case.
The DOH - Suwannee County is is conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
The health department said contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of the disease.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” Waldron said. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
Statewide, the health department announced Wednesday morning that there were 6,955 confirmed cases of the virus with 890 people admitted to the hospital and 87 deaths.
Dade and Broward counties in South Florida continue to have the bulk of the confirmed cases in the state, combining for 3,434 positive tests.
In Suwannee County, in addition to the four positive tests, 70 people have tested negative with six still awaiting results.
Lafayette County has had no confirmed cases with 11 people tested, all coming back negative.
There have been 26 people tested from Hamilton County, 22 testing negative and four awaiting results. Of those negative tests, 21 are Florida residents and one is a non-Floridian.
COVID-19 symptoms mirror those of other illnesses, such as the flu. COVID-19 patients typically display a fever (100.4° F or higher) as well as a cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus.
Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.
