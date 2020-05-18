BRANFORD — With three seats on the Branford Town Council up for election as well as the mayoral position, qualifying is set to begin next week.
Qualifying opened today at 9 a.m. and will run through noon Friday.
In addition to mayor, the council seats from posts 1, 2 and 5 are up for election this year.
Those positions are currently held by Mickey Dempsey (mayor), Ken Saunders (Post 1), Alice Childress (Post 2) and Matt Burns (Post 5).
The town election is set for June 9.
