JENNINGS — Two incumbents are seeking re-election to the Jennings Town Council during its June 2 election.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2 at the town council chambers, 1291 Florida Street.
In qualifying last month for three open four-year term seats, incumbents Charles Barrett and John Prine both qualified. Eligible voters in Jennings may vote both Barrett and Prine, vice mayor and mayor, respectively, to office or replace one of them with challengers Lamar Bennett or Antonette Crumedy.
Incumbents Jerry Pittman and Samantha Prueter were the only two that qualified for the two seats up for two-year terms, so there will be no election for those seats.
