BRANFORD — There won’t be an election in Branford this year after all.
Only the incumbents qualified for the mayoral seat as well as three open seats on the Town Council during the qualifying period that ran from Monday morning through noon Friday.
Without any challengers, Mickey Dempsey will continue to serve as Branford’s mayor, while Ken Saunders (Post 1), Alice Childress (Post 2) and Matt Burns (Post 5) will all return to the council.
The town election had been set for June 9.
The councilors and mayor will be sworn in during the council’s July meeting.
