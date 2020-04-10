LIVE OAK — Suwannee County has four new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday morning. There are now 58 known cases in the county.
The new cases involved four females, ages 22, 26, 41 and 63. All are connected to an existing case.
A second confirmed case was also announced for Hamilton County involving a 62-year-old female from Jasper.
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee and Hamilton counties are now conducting their contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
There have been eight hospitalizations from the virus in Suwannee County. Health department data shows that 36 of the county's cases are staff or residents at long-term care facilities.
Forty-four of the cases are from Live Oak, according to health department data, with Wellborn and O'Brien each having two residents with the virus, while there is one patient from Branford and McAlpin. Eight of the residences are listed as missing from the health department data.
According to the health department, there have been 282 people tested in Suwannee County with 224 testing negative. Hamilton County has had 59 people tested and have one sample still awaiting testing. The first case from Hamilton County was from Jennings.
Lafayette County has had one confirmed case and has had 33 people test negative. The one case, a 47-year-old female from Mayo, is a staff member or resident at a long-term care facility according to health department data.
Statewide, there are 17,531 confirmed cases, the health department said with 2,360 hospitalizations from the virus and 390 deaths.
