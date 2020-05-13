LIVE OAK — A former sergeant at Suwannee Correctional Institution was arrested Tuesday for embezzling money from the SCI Employee Benefit Trust Fund as well as stealing equipment from the prison.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Kari Williamson picked up a total $6,457.27 from staff canteens — places for staff to purchase food, drink and other items at the prison — for two periods in December 2019 and January but did not deposit those funds into the trust fund at the bank.
Two separate audit teams performed audits on bank documents and daily sales reports at the prison and determined that proceeds were missing from Dec. 6-7, 2019, and Dec. 26, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020, the arrest affidavit states. The audits were performed after SCI Warden Christopher Hodgson submitted an incident report.
According to the documents, a secretary at the prison was assigned to review the trust fund but was instructed by the suspect that “she did not have to do anything.” The secretary told investigators that she never handled any money related to the trust fund and did not sign or initial any documents pertaining to the trust.
The affidavit states that the secretary’s initials were written on the documents, which were reviewed monthly by the warden. When the warden asked the secretary, the documents state, she told him that the suspect told her not to worry about her duties as reviewer and that she had not initialed anything.
When contacted by the warden, the affidavit states the suspect admitted to initiating them herself for the secretary. The warden ordered the suspect file an incident report, which did not happen.
The document states the suspect’s keys and credit card were seized Jan. 7 and she resigned the next day.
According to the affidavit, the suspect was the only person that had a key to the safes with money from the staff canteens and had access to that key from May 21, 2019, until it was seized in January.
Also, according to the court document, the suspect never turned in her prison-issued cell phone and ignored a certified letter requesting its return. She also did not respond to inspectors visiting her residence on Feb. 24. The replacement cost of the phone and a case was valued at $278.99.
The affidavit states that a portable radio issued to the trust fund also was missing when inventory was conducted in February. The radio was valued at $1,506.73.
Williamson was charged with grand theft of state property, organized scheme to defraud, forging the signature/initials, uttering a forged document to the warden as a true record knowing them to be false and obtaining a benefit by falsifying an official record.
