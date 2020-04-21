LIVE OAK, Fla. — Something didn’t feel right to Gail Dolley.
Transferred from Lake City Medical Center to Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center on March 27, Dolley had a sense that something was amiss at the rehab facility.
Ten days later, Dolley checked herself out.
“I knew something was very wrong and they weren’t telling me the truth,” the 77-year-old said.
Armed with a heavy dose of skepticism that comes natural to the native New Yorker, Dolley said protocols weren’t fully followed during her stay at the long-term care facility. Placed in isolation after transferring in, Dolley said some employees would don full gowns, masks and gloves when they entered her room like they were supposed to. Others did not.
“I knew something was very wrong,” she added.
What went wrong at Suwannee Health and Rehab was an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The first case affiliated with the facility came back positive March 29.
It has snowballed since then.
As of Tuesday morning, Suwannee County has 102 known cases, 89 of which are staff or residents at Suwannee Health and Rehab, the lone long-term care facility listed by the state as having positive cases in the area. The county also has eight deaths, all from Suwannee Health. Four new cases were announced Tuesday morning by the Florida Department of Health, involving a 43-year-old female, an 89-year-old female, a 79-year-old female and an 86-year-old male, all connected to the long-term care facility.
Hamilton County has three confirmed cases including two that are connected to the nursing home. Lafayette County’s lone known case is connected to the facility as well.
On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he directed the state surgeon general to begin releasing the names of long-term care facilities that have positive cases. DeSantis said he has wanted as much information released as possible during the pandemic to help ensure public health.
“What had been done is as soon as there was a positive test, the facility was required to notify all the other residents, all the staff members and all the families,” he said. “We have no reason to think that wasn’t done. We know it was done most of the time.
“But…if they didn’t follow through with that, I don’t want to be in a situation where the families don’t know.”
But according to Terri Lynn Nutter, families of Suwannee Health residents didn’t know what was transpiring in the facility.
Nutter’s mother-in-law, Glenna, was a resident at Suwannee Health since 2017 after she became ill. But Nutter said there was never information relayed about the virus being present in the facility, only the stories she and her husband, Tom, heard from Glenna.
“Mom saw people being wheeled out in gurneys, but everything was hush hush and not spoken about,” Nutter said. “She described hazmat suits, people leaving on gurneys, etc.”
Raven Jackson, the administrator at Suwannee Health and Rehab, though said in a statement that the designated family members of residents have been kept informed about center’s status throughout the pandemic.
“Our overarching priority every day is the health and well-being of our residents and our staff,” Jackson said, adding that includes not divulging confidential medical information. “Those family members have received, and continue to receive, fully transparent information regarding their loved one’s care and our Center.”
With those stories and the rumors circulating in the public, Nutter said they began asking for Glenna to be tested, starting April 4.
They were always told no, that testing wasn’t necessary.
Then on April 10, the Nutters received a call from a nurse that Glenna “didn’t look right” and that she sounded raspy and the nurse could hear fluid.
“So they were sending her to the hospital for ‘not COVID issues,’” Nutter said is what they were told.
On April 11 after she was transported to the hospital in Gainesville, the Nutters were told Glenna had tested positive for the virus at the hospital and she was intubated in the ICU.
By the following morning with her organs shutting down, life support was turned off and Glenna passed away.
She was the first confirmed death from the virus in Suwannee County.
On Saturday, DeSantis reiterated the importance of protecting those residents like Glenna Nutter in long-term care facilities. State-wide there were 2,001 staff and residents in long-term care facilities that have tested positive as of Tuesday morning and 207 deaths.
In order to help slow that number, strike teams from the Florida National Guard have begun going into facilities to screen staff members to help prevent outbreaks in nursing homes.
“What we found is you may have everybody doing everything right in one of these facilities, but you may have a staff member who is not symptomatic and it can go spread throughout the staff and spread to the residents very, very quickly,” he said. “We’re trying to identify an outbreak and contain it so it doesn’t spread like wildfire throughout the facility.”
According to Jackson, that was the root of the problem at the facility, where a four-member nurse strike team spent three days earlier this month.
“The ‘strike team’ told our staff that they were doing an excellent job, complimented the processes we had voluntarily implemented, and left without further recommendations,” Jackson said in a statement, adding that other visits from state surveyors and health department officials have included praise for the facility’s policies and procedures.
“We determined that staff members who were asymptomatic and passed all screens carried the virus into the Center…Once those staff members tested for COVID-19, they were immediately removed from the Center’s work schedule, have not returned, and will not be eligible for return until they are medically cleared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.