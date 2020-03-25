WHITE SPRINGS — A forest fire is burning west of U.S. Highway 41 at the Suwannee River in southern Hamilton County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 10-acre fire, which is currently active, may affect travel visibility on Interstate 75 and U.S. 41 throughout the night and into the morning hours.
FHP urges drivers to use caution when traveling in the area, reducing their speed and utilizing low beam headlights due possible changing weather conditions during the poor visibility of night and early morning hours.
