Live Oak, FL (32064)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.