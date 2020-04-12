TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday morning that there are 19,347 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
The health department data also shows 452 deaths attributed to the virus, as well as 2,633 hospitalizations.
Suwannee County has 67 confirmed cases and 10 people have been hospitalized from the virus in the county. There have been 248 negative tests conducted from the county.
Fifty-one of the county’s cases are staff or residents at long-term care facilities and only four of the cases are listed as not having contact with an existing case in the state’s data.
There are two confirmed cases in Hamilton County, one of which is a staff member or resident at a long term care facility. There have been 67 negative tests from the county with one inconclusive and one sample still awaiting testing. Both had contact with an existing case.
Lafayette County has one confirmed case and 35 people have tested negative. That case is also a staff member of resident at a long term care facility.
