TALLAHASSEE — Students won’t return to classes on school campuses until May, at the earliest.
The state of Florida announced Monday that on-campus classes are suspended through May 1. That follows an original closing of the schools for two weeks through this past Friday and then an extension of the closure through April 15.
Local schools began distance learning plans Monday and those plans will continue through the extended suspension.
In Suwannee County, Pre-K through fifth grade students are doing paper assignments that can be downloaded from the district website, picked up at the schools or delivered by buses on their normal bus routes. Middle school and high school students are doing their work, for those with internet access, online with their assigned Chromebooks.
Hamilton County Elementary School students are also using paper-based homework packets that can be downloaded from the district’s website or picked up at the schools. Hamilton County High School will also be utilizing online courses during this period of distance learning. For students that may not have internet access, homework packets are available for students to complete.
In Lafayette County, all students with access to the internet will be assigned Chromebooks to continue their instruction. Those without will have assignments in paper packets. Lafayette County’s distance learning plan was to begin with reviewing subject matter through April 15 and then begin new material if the suspension was extended, which it was Monday.
