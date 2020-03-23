TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Sunday that all Florida State Parks will be closed to the public, effective today.
The closure of the state parks is to follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control and at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis in order to maximize social distancing and avoid gathers larger than 10 people.
DEP previously put measure into place to continue providing resources at the state parks, such as limiting operating hours and reducing visitor capacity at certain parks.
Unfortunately, DEP said in a release those measures have not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health and safety as Florida continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work to prioritize the welfare of our communities and staff,” DEP said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming you again to our award winning state parks as soon as possible.”
For more information on Florida’s State Parks, please contact 850-245-2157.
