Senate President Bill Galvano said he expects Florida's Department of Health to submit a request this week for emergency funding to bolster its efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus.
“I think initially we’re talking about $10 to $20 million,” Galvano, R-Bradenton, told reporters. “Until we really know what we’re looking at, the number is still in play.”
Congress is expected to pass a $7.5 billion bipartisan emergency bill to fund the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak by week’s end.
The $7.5 billion package would triple President Donald Trump’s request but has garnered support from the White House and Congressional Republicans.
The snag in adopting the measure Tuesday was over a demand by Democrats to guarantee low prices for a coronavirus vaccine that’s being developed with taxpayer funding. Republicans said existing language is sufficient to deter price gouging and warned further stipulations could delay production of a vaccine.
Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio expressed frustration about delays in the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) release of test kits in adequate numbers to meet demand.
“I wish we were a week earlier on producing these tests. Perhaps that’s a valid criticism,” Rubio said.
On mid-morning Wednesday, the Department of Health website dedicated to coronavirus information and updates listed two confirmed positive and one presumptively positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.
The site lists the number of pending testing results as 16, the number of negative testing results as 24 and the number of people under public health monitoring at 247 – the same numbers posted Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he spent much of Tuesday on conference calls with nursing home and assisted living facility providers “issuing guidance” and ensuring staff understands it “should not be having people entering those facilities who are exhibiting any types of symptoms.”
COVID-19 is a disease caused by the novel coronavirus and is more dangerous for elderly populations. All nine COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state, including four connected to a nursing home in Kirkland, a Seattle suburb.
More than 160,000 Floridians live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including 71,000 seniors in more than 700 nursing homes.
“We’ve seen what’s happened in Washington state,” DeSantis said. “So we’re going to continue to work with” nursing home providers.
With Florida’s March 17 presidential primary election less than two weeks away, there are concerns fear of the virus could keep people from the polls.
“I don’t think there’s going to be an issue with that,” DeSantis said.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on Tuesday posted guidance to consumers and food retailers/establishments on food safety to mitigate COVID-19 infection risk.
The FDACS Division of Food Safety inspects and regulates more than 40,000 grocery stores, convenience stores, markets and food manufacturing facilities in Florida.
The division said it developed its protocols with input from food establishments, the Florida Retail Federation and the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association.
“With coronavirus spreading throughout the country, we should take every action possible to limit its transmission,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “As residents of the nation’s third-largest state, Floridians should adhere to warnings and guidelines from federal, state, and local officials and public health personnel.”
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, the state fire marshal, is meeting with first-responders to assess their concerns and develop protocols.
“I want to ensure our first responders are receiving a steady flow of information from their partners, and we’re assessing any equipment challenges they may run into as demand for protective gear skyrockets,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.