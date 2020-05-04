LAKE CITY — Florida Gateway College is making final preparations for summer classes and to re-open campus to students and the public. While most summer classes are currently online, plans are being made to offer some in-person classes, beginning June 1.
“We look forward to having a traditional fall semester of in-person and online courses, as well as student events,” FGC said in a release.
Summer fees are due May 14 and may be paid in MyFGC. For more information, call FGC at 386-752-1822.
On May 18, FGC will re-open its campus to new and current students with social distancing and CDC guidelines in place. FGC student service offices and the library may be accessed, beginning on this date.
“While we are excited to have students back on campus, our number one concern is your safety,” the college added in the statement. “Please ensure that you social distance, wash hands and cover your cough.”
Fall registration also begins May 18 and the campus will open the general public on May 26.
Updates with any changes to this transitional opening, as well as new announcements will be made through email, the college website and FGC instructors.
For more information, call 386-752-1822 or visit www.fgc.edu.
