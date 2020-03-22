Head counting face-to-face in the age of coronavirus is not a good idea. With that in mind, the U.S. Census announced it was suspending field operations through April 1.
The 2020 Census count will continue through online self-reporting and by mail, but the Bureau will not be hiring field canvassers to visit households that have not responded to questionnaires.
Earlier this week, three south Florida congressional members were among 38 House Democrats who signed onto a letter requesting steps be taken to ensure an accurate Census in the midst of the COVID-19 national emergency.
U.S. Reps. Alcee Hastings, D-Miramar; Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Miami; and Darren Soto, D-Orlando, expressed concerns about a possible undercount to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.
“Florida continues to be one of the states most likely to be undercounted during the 2020 census, jeopardizing our community’s ability to be accurately and effectively represented,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “We must take appropriate steps to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on this important constitutional process.”
The Bureau said the date for self-response – online, by phone or by mail – has been pushed from July 31 to Aug. 14. As of Friday, 18.6 million households had responded to mailed questionnaires, exceeding expectations, the Bureau said.
“I think there’s a couple of reasons for that,” Bureau Associate Director for Field Operations Tim Olson said. “Number one, what’s going on with the nation with this health crisis, more people are at home, so I think that’s contributing to the higher response rate than expected. But I think there’s another thing going on though, too, I believe people really are starting to understand how important the Census is to their community, to their state, and to the nation.”
Florida joined 45 other states in January in creating a state executive committee to raise awareness of the 2020 Census and assist the Bureau in conducting the decennial headcount.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, who maintained for months the Census was best left to the Bureau and more than 120 local committees statewide, announced Jan. 7 that “Florida will do its part to support the federal government’s efforts” and appointed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez to lead a 19-member Florida Complete Count Committee.
What may have spurred DeSantis to lend executive assistance to the Census is the state’s potential of qualifying for a third new congressional district and revelations that an estimated 200,670-person undercount in the 2000 Census cost Florida about $225 million annually, or more than $2.5 billion over the decade.
Other estimates claim Florida’s 2010 Census undercount was 1.3 million, resulting in more than $14.6 billion in “returned tax money” for state and local governments over the decade.
The Bureau in January estimated Florida’s population at 21.48 million, which means the state is virtually assured of adding two members to its 27-member Congressional delegation and gain two votes in the Electoral College.
However, Virginia-based political consulting firm Election Data Services projects Florida is about 172,000 people away from adding another seat – nearly 200,000 people closer to qualifying for a third new congressional district than it was in 2018.
The 2020 Census-based distribution formulas will allocate more than $700 billion annually in federal funding, a projected $1.5 trillion through 2030.
Although DeSantis created the executive panel to coordinate with the Bureau and local complete count committees, the state has not allocated any money to the effort.
Unlike California, which has spent nearly $200 million preparing for the 2020 census — New York City $40 million; Illinois $29 million — Florida did not allocate money for the census last year or this year.
