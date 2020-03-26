TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health’s update Thursday evening announced 2,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, in the state.
That was an additional 129 cases from its update late Thursday morning. There are an additional 1,774 tests pending.
The data from the health department show no confirmed cases in Suwannee, Hamilton or Lafayette counties.
In Suwannee County, 30 people have tested negative for the virus with 13 more awaiting testing or awaiting results.
Hamilton County has had nine people test negative with two results pending or awaiting testing. One of the Hamilton County person under investigation is not a Florida resident according to the health department.
Nine people from Lafayette County are under investigation with eight testing negative and one awaiting testing or still waiting on test results.
Forty-seven counties statewide have cases, including Columbia County with three confirmed cases. Broward and Dade counties have 1,159 confirmed cases combined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.