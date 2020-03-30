TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Monday evening that there are now 5,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, in the state.
The health department data also shows 71 deaths in the state from the virus with 715 people hospitalized. Of the total cases in the state, 5,489 are Florida residents, according to the DOH.
Suwannee County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the third announced Monday morning. The patient is a 64-year-old female that lives in the same house as the second victim, a 47-year-old male, who was confirmed Sunday evening. The first, a 51-year-old woman was announced Friday. All are self isolating and are not related to travel.
The county has had 61 people test negative for the virus with seven additional tests still pending.
There are no confirmed cases in Hamilton or Lafayette counties. Lafayette County has had 11 people test negative, while Hamilton County has had 17 people test negative with two additional tests still pending.
The health department shows 637 new cases Monday, so far, after having 898 new cases Sunday.
Dade and Broward counties have combined for 2,788 confirmed cases, nearly half of the state’s total positive tests.
