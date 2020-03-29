TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced late Sunday morning that there are 4,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus in the state.
There have been 56 deaths from the virus with 594 hospitalized in the state from the illness.
Among those more than 4,200 confirmed cases in 49 counties are 4,077 involving Florida residents. There have been 110 new cases so far Sunday. There were 737 new cases Saturday.
Suwannee County still has one confirmed case of the virus, a positive test Thursday in a 51-year-old female, who is self isolating. That case is not travel related, according to DOH. There have been 60 people tested from Suwannee County with 48 negative and 11 awaiting results.
Neither Hamilton nor Lafayette counties have had a confirmed case. Hamilton has had 17 people tested with 15 negative results and two results pending. Ten people have tested in Lafayette County, all negative for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.