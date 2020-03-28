TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced late Saturday morning that there were 3,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus, in the state, including 3,608 in Florida residents.
The health department also shows 54 deaths and 503 hospitalized from the virus.
Suwannee County still has one confirmed case of COVID-19, a 51-year-old female that is self-isolating. The case is not travel related.
Forty-two people from Suwannee County have tested negative with 11 awaiting testing.
Hamilton County and Lafayette County don’t have any confirmed cases. There have been 14 negative tests in Hamilton County with two awaiting testing. Nine have tested negative in Lafayette County.
There are confirmed cases in 49 counties, including more than 1,000 in Dade County and 814 in Broward County. Columbia County has had three confirmed cases.
