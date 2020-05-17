LIVE OAK — Five more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Sunday for Suwannee County by the Florida Department of Health.
The cases involve two cases that are not connected to existing cases in a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female. The other three cases, which are a 32-year-old male, a 1-year-old male and a 5-year-old female, are connected to an existing case and are not Florida residents.
Of the county’s 158 cases, four are non-Floridians.
There have been 18 deaths and 36 hospitalizations in positive patients in Suwannee County. The county has had 1,513 tests conducted with 1,355 returned negative.
Three additional cases were also announced Sunday for Hamilton County, raising its total of known cases to 147. There have been 1,298 tests conducted in Hamilton County with 1,150 negative results.
Two of the new cases in Hamilton County are inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution, which now has 137 positive inmates and four positive staff members. Six samples of HCI inmates are still awaiting testing while 867 tests of inmates were negative.
In Lafayette County, there are six confirmed cases out of 132 tests conducted.
Statewide, there were 45,588 positive cases as of Sunday morning with 1,973 deaths and 8,230 hospitalizations in positive patients. The state has had 653,081 people tested.
