MAYO — Five new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Friday in Lafayette County by the Florida Department of Health.
The new cases, which involve a 65-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 10-year-old female, a 34-year-old female and a 76-year-old male, bring the county’s total number of known cases to 27. One of the new cases is connected to an existing case, according to the health department.
Total, 496 people have been tested in Lafayette County with 5% testing positive.
The county, though, has added 15 cases in the past two weeks — nine in the past week. During that time, the county has had 12.9% of the 116 tests conducted come back positive.
Of Lafayette’s 27 cases, three have included hospitalizations.
Suwannee County’s recent spike in cases also continued Friday as the health department announced 13 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 373 known cases.
The new cases involve a 40-year-old male, a 34-year-old female, a 65-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 71-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, an 80-year-old male, a 49-year-old male, a 28-year-old female, a 51-year-old female, a 23-year-old female and a 76-year-old male. Of the 13 cases, one case is connected to existing case in a long-term care facility.
Total, there have been 3,572 tests conducted from Suwannee County with a positivity rate of 10%. That rate, though, has climbed to 17.3% in the past two weeks when 187 new cases have been confirmed in the county. In the past week when 142 cases have been announced, the positive test rate is 18.5%.
In Suwannee County, there have also been 55 hospitalizations and 19 deaths in COVID-19 positive patients. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities have accounted for 125 of the county’s cases.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were positive cases in three long-term care facilities in the county. The Good Samaritan Center at Advent Christian Village had one positive staff member, while Surrey Place Care Center had four positive staff members and five positive residents, all of whom have been transferred out of the facility. Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center has six positive residents still at the facility and 34 that have been transferred out.
There were no new cases announced Friday in Hamilton County, which still has 317 cases, including 218 inmates or staff of a correctional facility. There have been 10 hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients in Hamilton County.
The county has had 2,606 tests conducted with a 12% positive rate.
Meanwhile, the state had nearly 9,000 new confirmed cases announced Friday morning, raising the state’s total to 122,960 cases. The previous two days had seen little more than 5,000 cases announced each day.
