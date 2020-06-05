JASPER — The first death in a COVID-19 coronavirus case in Hamilton County was announced Friday morning by the Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County.
The case involved a 72-year-old female that had been hospitalized at the time of her passing.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our community,” said Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County Administrator Thomas Moffses. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who is no longer with us.”
Hamilton County also received confirmation of six additional cases of the virus Friday morning, raising the county’s total to 261 known cases. The newest cases involved include a 31-year-old female, a 3-year-old female, an 11-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 44-year-old female and a 52-year-old male.
There have been 2,261 people tested in Hamilton County for the virus, a 11.5% positive test rate.
According to health department data, 215 of the county’s cases are inmates or staff a correctional facility with three cases being staff or residents of a long-term care facility.
The cases from Hamilton County include 221 from Jasper, 33 from Jennings, four from White Springs with three non-Florida residents.
The health department also announced two additional cases in Suwannee County, now giving the county 174 cases with 18 deaths and 39 hospitalizations.
The newest cases involve a 44-year-old male and a 66-year-old female.
There have been 2,562 people tested from Suwannee County with a 6.8% positive test rate.
Health department data shows 119 of the cases are staff or residents of long-term care facilities with one staff member at a correctional facility.
Of Suwannee County’s cases, 149 reside in Live Oak with six from O’Brien, five from McAlpin, four from both Wellborn and Branford and one person with a Lake City address. Five of the county’s cases involve non-Floridians.
The 10th known case in Lafayette County was also announced Friday, this involving a 34-year-old male that is not a Florida resident.
Total, Lafayette County has had 391 people tested with a 2.6% positive test rate. Seven of the cases have been staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
The state had 61,488 known cases as of Friday morning with 10,794 hospitalizations and 2,660 deaths.
