MAYO — The Florida Department of Health confirmed Wednesday evening the first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lafayette County as well as a 47th case in Suwannee County.
The first patient in Lafayette County is a 47-year-old female from Mayo that had close contact with an existing case.
The Florida Department of Health in Lafayette County (DOH-Lafayette) is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
As Lafayette County sees its first confirmed case, DOH-Lafayette Administrator Kerry Waldron emphasized the importance of mitigation practices in preventing the spread of the virus.
“If we work together using smart mitigation practices, we can reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community,” Waldron said. “We must practice social distancing, stay home when sick, frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and follow CDC prevention guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”
There have been 31 people tested in Lafayette County with 30 negative results.
Liberty County is now the lone county in the state not to have a confirmed case of the virus.
Suwannee County has had 234 people tested with 187 negative tests. Twenty-nine of the county’s cases are staff or residents of long-term care facilities, according to health department data.
The data from the health department shows that 33 of the confirmed cases in Suwannee County come from Live Oak with two people from both O’Brien and Wellborn and one from Branford and McAlpin. Eight residences are listed as missing.
Hamilton County, which still has just one confirmed case, has had 50 people tested and one additional sample awaiting testing.
Statewide, there are now 15,698 confirmed cases with 2,082 hospitalizations from the virus and 323 deaths reported.
